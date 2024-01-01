Government welcomes independent review into handling of Covid pandemic

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has welcomed the publication of the independent review into Isle of Man Government’s handling of the Covid pandemic.

The Chief Minister said:

'On behalf of the Government, I welcome this review and extend my sincere thanks to Kate Brunner KC and her team for producing this comprehensive, objective and detailed report.

'First and foremost, our thoughts must be with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives to Covid, as well as with those who continue to suffer the effects of the virus. The pandemic will continue to impact on the lives of many in our community in the years ahead.

'This is an important report and it is crucial that we have a comprehensive understanding of its findings and recommendations. The Government has not had advance sight of the report and at over 3,600 pages, it will take some time to digest. I appreciate the public’s patience as Government begins this process. We will have more to say in the days and weeks ahead.'