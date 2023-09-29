Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning in partnership with MCALS and Henry Bloom Noble Library

You’re invited to a Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning on Friday 29 September! The get-together will be hosted by the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service (MCISS), Henry Bloom Noble Library, and the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS).

The event will take place in the Henry Bloom Noble Library, Douglas, between 10:30am and 3pm. A MCISS team member will be present throughout the day so that people who have been affected by cancer, whether directly or indirectly, are able to discuss their situation and receive support.

The Henry Bloom Noble Library team will be on hand to help members of the public purchase cakes and refreshments in exchange for a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support. There will also be a raffle to win a large cake at the end of the day.

Those attending will have the chance to speak to the MCALS team, who can help people who may require advice and support from the professionals working in our health and social care service, but aren’t sure where to start. Individuals can also share any positive feedback or concerns they may have with the team.

Please do come along if you can!