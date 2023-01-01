Manx Care publishes 2022 – 2023 Annual Report

The document covers the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, and highlights the successes and challenges faced by the organisation during its second year of operation delivering health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man. A copy of Manx Care 2022 – 2023 Annual Report is available here.

Interim Chair of Manx Care, Sarah Pinch commented:

'I am delighted that we can share our second Annual Report with the public. We have a clear trajectory which to follow, so that Manx Care can be the best small Island health and social care system in the world. Manx Care has made significant improvements during the last financial year and the exceptional work of our colleagues should be celebrated.'

CEO of Manx Care, Teresa Cope added: