Public Health produces integrated plan for oral health

The Amalgamated Implementation Plan for Dental Strategy and Oral Health Strategy for Children (0 – 11 years) 2021 – 2026 sets out how different areas of Government will work together to provide a more favourable outcome around children’s oral health in the Island.

The plan sets out specific actions from Public Health, Manx Care and the Department of Health and Social Care, to ensure a cohesive approach to dental health.

The plan brings together Public Health’s Oral Health Strategy for Children 2021-2026 and DHSC’s Dental Strategy 2020-2025, updated to include all of the recommendations agreed by the Council of Ministers and the Social Affairs Policy Review Committee (SAPRC).

Work planned includes a re-launch of the supervised toothbrushing programme, Smile of Mann, an evidence paper on fluoridation in water and a plan to increase the accessibility of dentists.

The Amalgamated Plan will be reported on regularly and annual updates will appear on the Public Health website. The next step is for the plan to be laid before Tynwald in the October sitting.

Interim Director for Public Health, Professor Hugo van Woerden, said:

‘This is an important step towards addressing the recommendations from SAPRC for oral health in children in the Isle of Man. The amalgamated plan will enable us to work across government and give us the structure to report on progress against each action. We look forward to keeping the public updated.’

The Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said: