Tim Crookall MHK appointed as Minister for Infrastructure

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has confirmed that Tim Crookall MHK will return to the Department of Infrastructure as Minister.

Mr Cannan said:

'Tim Crookall is a committed and experienced politician who has consistently stepped up to serve the Island when needed. 'Tim fully understands that the Department of Infrastructure is undergoing an evolution and is committed to delivering the vision set out in Our Island Plan. It will be good to have him back in the Council of Ministers.'

Mr Crookall was appointed Minister for Infrastructure in October 2021 before becoming Minister for Enterprise in June 2022.

Mr Crookall said: