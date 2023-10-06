Get help with your tax return at the Get Online Centre

Dedicated sessions are being set up to help people who want to file their tax return online, but may not have the confidence to do so.

There are now just a few weeks to go until the 6 October 2023 deadline for the submission of personal income tax returns. Submitting online is the preferred method for the majority of Isle of Man residents with more than 60% now filing their annual tax return using Isle of Man Government’s Online Services.

To assist those yet to submit online, the Income Tax Division has teamed up with the Get Online Centre at the Welcome Centre in the Sea Terminal in Douglas.

Anyone wishing to find out more can book a sessionfor help getting started or, if they are already registered, general assistance with navigating the system and resetting forgotten passwords or other login details.

Sessions will take place on:

Thursday 14 September 2023, 10am to midday and 2pm to4pm

Thursday 28 September 2023, 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm

Book a 30-minute slot by calling the Get Online Centre on +44 1624 685224 or emailing goc@gov.im

Participants are encouraged to bring their own electronic equipment to use, such as laptops, tablets, iPads or smartphones, in order to become familiar with their equipment when navigating Online Services. If you do not own suitable equipment, there will be a limited number of iPads available.

Why should you register for online tax services?

There are a wide range of benefits when registered for online tax services which include:

submitting and viewing a tax return online

receiving instant confirmation of a tax return submission

reviewing assessments and balance details easily and securely

making secure online payments

having income tax refunds paid directly into a bank account

Anyone unable to attend either of the sessions at the Get Online Centre, can still obtain assistance by contacting the Income Tax Division directly, visiting services.gov.im or following the instructional video on how to complete your online tax return on the Isle of Man Government Youtube channel.

The Division’s opening times are:

Public counters

Monday to Friday: 9am to 4pm

Located on the 2nd floor of Government Offices, Bucks Road, Douglas.

Telephone

Telephone number: +44 1624 685400

Monday to Thursday: 9am to 5:30pm

Friday: 9am to 5pm

The week leading up to 6 October is a very busy period for the Income Tax Division and the team encourages people to file their tax return before this period. If you need to speak to a member of staff close to the deadline date, please note waiting times may be longer than usual.