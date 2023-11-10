Open Afternoon for Occupational Therapy Week

National Occupational Therapy week takes place from 06 November to 10 November 2023.

Occupational Therapists (OTs) past, present and future are invited to an open afternoon on 10 November, where Manx Care OTs will share what inspired them to take up this career.

This is an opportunity to catch up with Occupational Therapy colleagues, hear about returning to the profession (for those wishing to return to practice), and to learn more about a career in Occupational Therapy. Light refreshments will be provided.

Occupational Therapy offers the opportunity to work with a wide range of patients of all ages with a variety of illness and difficulties. We work by analysing the things patients need, want, or like to do, within a bespoke recovery focused rehabilitation programme. These everyday activities support our physical and mental wellbeing, so we aim to support our patients to participate in a broad range of everyday occupations. This could mean supporting them to complete self-care tasks, be able to work, be a student at school, complete domestic chores, or to engage in hobbies. It’s a diverse and rewarding career with great opportunities in Manx care.

The open afternoon will be held at the Independent Living Centre, Ballakermeen Road, Douglas (at the back of Community Health Centre), from 1pm to 3pm.

We hope you can make it!