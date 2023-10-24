Ways to reduce drug harm to be discussed by Tynwald

A report which makes suggestions on how the Isle of Man could minimise the harms associated with drug use, will be discussed at November Tynwald.

The Public Health Institute at Liverpool John Moore’s University (LJMU) compiled the report, following focus groups and stakeholder workshops with the general public, drug users and charities.

Several options are presented in the report as ways the Island could reduce the harm from drugs, it does not make any specific recommendations.

In this case the term ‘harm’ refers to the overall impact on society – from health and mental wellbeing, to criminal behaviour, community issues as well as the wider impact of exploitation, violence and punitive measures in the long-term.

The approaches outlined in the report range from a reduction in the use of criminal sanctions, alternative diversionary measures at the point of arrest, deferred prosecution and regulation of cannabis.

Each of the options presented include detail on the resources and considerations required for each approach, including the education, treatment and support which it is suggested could replace initial punitive measures.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said:

‘These options are not being presented as recommendations, but as well-considered approaches which Tynwald will now be able to discuss. ‘Each of the presented options focusses on reducing the overall societal harms, by tackling the issue of drug use through community support, non-punitive measures, and focussing police resource on the more serious offences of organised crime and supply. ‘This report and the upcoming discussion in Tynwald will help the Department to work with other areas of Government and partners from a range of organisations to develop policy options for the Isle of Man, which will be brought back to Tynwald next year.’

The report follows a Tynwald resolution in 2020 that the Island’s approach to tackling the harms caused by illegal drugs should be informed, in part, by an up to date review based on Island data and experience.

The review was delayed due to coronavirus, but got underway in August 2022. The final report from LJMU will be presented Tynwald alongside a response from the Department and Advisory Council for the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD).

The report, including the full set of options, and the Department and ACMD responses can be read online, and will be discussed at November Tynwald.