Royal College of Defence Studies embarks on visit to the Isle of Man

A delegation from the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), which vis a distinguished programme for strategic leadership run by the UK Ministry of Defence, visited the Isle of Man this week (17-19 October) for the first time for some 20 years.

The group comprised senior military and diplomatic officials, and the visit allowed delegates to gain an appreciation of the Island's governance, constitutional relationship with the UK, regulatory framework and vibrant economy. Those visiting included, programme leader Lt. Gen Sir George Norton, as well as delegates of over 15 countries from around the world.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, in welcoming the RCDS delegation, shared his enthusiasm:

‘I was very pleased to welcome the RCDS to the Island, and we had a great opportunity to explain how the Island functions, and to give an overview of our parliament, our constitutional relationship with the UK, our regulation, and our economy. ‘We also took the opportunity to introduce the group to some of the excellent businesses which make up our diverse economy. The group were very interested in the Island, and we hope that they will take back a favourable impression of the Isle of Man when they return to their home countries and their roles in their military and diplomatic services.’

During the visit, the group was honoured with a reception hosted by the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, His Excellency Lt General Sir John Lorimer, who himself is an alumnus of the RCDS programme.

His Excellency said: