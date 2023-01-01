Experience and Engagement Lead becomes member of Patient Experience Network

Manx Care’s Experience and Engagement Lead has become a member of the Patient Experience Network (PEN).

Karen Maddox, Experience and Engagement Lead for Manx Care, has become the first person to join PEN from the Isle of Man since the network was created (this also makes it a first for Manx Care). She attended a virtual conference along with 60 other NHS Trusts late in 2022, and has been implementing her learning to develop our services ever since.

PEN is an independent, not-for-profit service provider and membership-based network. It is founded upon an understanding of the importance of a great experience – whether this is for patients, carers or staff.

A key focus of the network is learning from each other and sharing best practice, with the overarching aim being to help organisations improve both patient and staff experience, and in turn improving organisational performance.

In line with this, Karen is setting up an ‘Inter-Island Service User Experience Network’ which will allow other Experience and Engagement Leads to share best practice, in the context of their unique island settings. Other islands will be able to share the challenges they face, as well as their successes, to help improve what we can offer in terms of experiences and feedback tools here on the Isle of Man.

Karen commented: