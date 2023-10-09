Manx Care to take over Hillside Dental practice, Douglas

Manx Care will be taking over the management of Hillside Dental Practice from 1 December 2023, initially for a 12-month period. This follows the provider’s decision to formally hand back their contract.

Manx Care will secure the future provision of NHS dental services for the patients currently allocated to Hillside Dental practice. Patients will continue to be able to access their NHS dental services as usual, and do not need to take any action at this time.

We appreciate that this news may cause some uncertainty for patients, however, this decision has been made to ensure that service provision continues to run as smoothly as possible for these individuals.

Manx Care was made aware on 5 October that there are a number of Hillside patients who have not been recalled for an examination for two years or more, following a vacancy which left one patient list unallocated to a Dentist. These patients have been able to receive emergency care only during the abovementioned period. Manx Care will endeavour to ensure patients are seen as quickly as possible once it has taken over the practice.

We are also aware that there may be other patients who are now considered overdue for an examination, as since handing their contract back in the summer, the provider has been completing open courses of treatment and offering emergency treatment only to the remaining patients.

We would like to reassure patients that we are mindful of the above issues and are working with colleagues at the practice to ensure patient information is transferred to Manx Care with as little disruption as possible.

It should be noted that Manx Care will contact patients to arrange their next appointments – dental practices all have their own booking systems, and so Manx Care will need time to set up its own software before it is able to book appointments. Therefore, if individuals contact the practice trying to book appointments now, the team will be unable to do so. Please be reassured that we will contact you as soon as we can book you an appointment. Your patience is greatly appreciated.

Manx Care is working closely with the practice as plans are put in place over the coming months, to ensure a smooth transfer and the best service possible for patients. Some of the staff currently working at Hillside will be taking employment with Manx Care, and so patients will continue see familiar faces within the practice.

The opening hours will also be similar, with emergency provision available as normal on weekends and bank holidays:

Monday to Thursday: 8:15am to 5pm

Friday: 8:30pm to 1pm

The practice will be closed on Thursday 30 November and Friday 1 December 2023 to allow for the changeover to occur, to ensure as little future disruption to patients as possible ahead of service provision resuming the following week. However, urgent treatment will be available on these days where required.

Anyone who is concerned about this news can contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service via email mcals@gov.im or on the phone (+44 1624 642642). Although the team will not be able to add anything further to the position outlined above, they will be able to capture any queries or concerns people may have which may arise from this news.