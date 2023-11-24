Manx Care invites public to vote for their Health and Care Professional of the Year

The Care Awards are back for their second year and Manx Care is inviting members of the public to nominate their Health and Care Professional of the Year.

Aston International’s Award for Health and Care Professional of the Year will be presented to an individual or team nominated by the community for making a significant contribution to the delivery of health and social care on the Isle of Man.

The criteria for the award are as follows:

makes a significant contribution to the delivery of services for Manx Care





makes a real impact to patients, service users and their families in the care they deliver





goes above and beyond to provide support to their service, or the wider organisation

You can vote via the online form available at the consultation hub or by sending an email to the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) at mcals@gov.im clearly outlining who you are nominating, why you are nominating them and the impact they have had on you. The deadline for nominations is Friday 24 November 2023.

The Health and Care Professional of the Year Award is proudly sponsored by Aston International, one of the longest-running and largest privately-owned Corporate and Trustee providers on the Isle of Man. The company provides a suite of fiduciary services to clients internationally and on-Island.

The Care Awards are designed to recognise and reward the exceptional work that individuals and teams across Manx Care deliver to patients, service users and their families on a daily basis, and will follow a similar format to award events typically seen in NHS Trusts across the UK. There will be eleven Care Awards given out on the evening, ten of which will be decided upon within Manx Care following nominations being made internally across the organisation, with the Health and Care Professional of the Year being nominated by members of the Island’s community.

Manx Care’s Care Awards event has been made possible thanks to the support of ten headline sponsors:

Aston International – The Health and Care Professional of the Year Award





Tooms Building Contractors – The Quality and Safety Award





Synaptik – The Championing Excellence and Innovation Award





Greenlight TV – The Driving Integration of Care Award





Exceed Business Services – The Championing Engagement and Inclusion Award





TopCare Nursing & Domiciliary Care Agency – The Partnerships and Collaboration Award





Best Energy Solutions Ltd - The Health and Care Sustainability Award





Karsons Pharmacy - Unsung Hero (Clinician) Award and Unsung Hero (Non-clinician) Award





Ontex Healthcare UK - The CEO’s Outstanding Achievement Award





Lloyd’s Bank International - The Chairman’s Award

Furthermore, Manx Care would like to acknowledge Welcome Drinks sponsor, Clinisys, and Print sponsor BHW Print Group, for also contributing to the special evening.

Aston International’s Finance Director, Tony Doyle, commented:

'It is a pleasure to be sponsoring the public-voted Health and Care Professional of the Year Award for the second year in a row. It is the award that comes from the heart of the community and we are proud to be associated with people who are helping the residents of our Island. Last year’s Care Awards were a huge success and it was a wonderful opportunity to see employees of Manx Care get recognition for all of the incredible work that they do.'

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, added: