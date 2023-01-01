Selfless Manx Care audiologist recognised as Island hero

Manx Care Consultant Audiologist Dr Stephen Griffiths received the Caring Arms (Inspirational Healthcare Professional) Award at the Heroes of Mann Awards 2023 on Friday 10 November.

Dr Griffiths was nominated for his continuous dedication to his role, helping service users on the Island, whilst personally managing his own serious health issues after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. It was noted that he worked right up until his operation and then proceeded to carry on as normal after surgery – a truly selfless act.

As the head of Audiology services, Dr Griffiths manages Noble’s Hospital Audiology, Children’s Audiology at the Central Community Health Centre (CCHC) and the Newborn Hearing Screening Service, as well as maintaining his daily patient caseload as a Consultant Audiologist.

The audiology service undertakes diagnostic tests for Hearing, Tinnitus and balance disorders. It also provides a full rehabilitative service issuing and maintaining hearing instruments, removing wax from ears, tinnitus counselling and so on. Currently there are over 15,000 registered patients, who remain under the care of the Audiology Services for life (the youngest patients are just days old and the oldest is over 100).

The Heroes of Mann Awards, hosted by Manx children’s charity ‘A Little Piece of Hope’ (registered charity no.1114), are dedicated to celebrating heroes on the Island. The charitable foundation supports bereaved families and sick children aged 21 or under; helping to fund hospital travel, funerals, headstones, mental health support and any equipment that is needed.

Dr Griffiths commented:

‘It is absolutely wonderful to receive such an unexpected accolade. I enjoy caring for our community even though we are a small team with a huge demand and the last couple of years have been more difficult. My life is my work and it was my choice to carry on as normal throughout my own troubles, and it was important that my team experienced as little disruption as possible. I am humbled that the audiology team and I have been recognised.’

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, added: