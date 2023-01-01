UK Minister for Trade Policy, Greg Hands MP, visits the Isle of Man

The UK’s Minister for Trade Policy, Greg Hands, MP, was on the Isle of Man this morning for meetings with Ministers and senior Government officials.

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said:

‘We have worked with Greg before when he was Minister previously. It’s really good to see him back in the Department for Business and Trade, and we were happy to welcome him today, for what is his first Ministerial visit to the Island.

‘It was great to meet face-to-face, and we were able to showcase that our small but diverse local economy has a lot to offer in terms of our exports of both goods and services around the world. We will continue to work closely with Greg and his team as they work on Free Trade Agreements with new partners.’