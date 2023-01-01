Emergency Department Sister becomes first Manx Care colleague to complete Florence Nightingale Programme

Emily Haywood, Sister in Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department, has become the first Manx Care colleague to complete the Early Career Nurses and Midwives Leadership Programme.

The course is delivered by the Florence Nightingale Foundation (FNF) in London, an academy which continues Florence Nightingale’s legacy by supporting and empowering Nurses and Midwives to develop as authentic leaders and build confidence in influencing change.

Emily is keen to apply her new skills and knowledge to future practice, including use of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, the theory behind Quality Improvement (QI), investigating patient safety, and applying solution-orientated techniques such as co-coaching and creating psychologically safe spaces.

Emily commented:

‘The programme has taught me fundamental skills, knowledge and concepts that I intend on applying to my everyday work. The opportunity to network with Nurses and Midwives on a national level has been invaluable to my overall experience. I would highly recommend FNF leadership programmes to my colleagues and would be happy to discuss my experiences further.’

Associate Director of Nursing, Joanne Standish, added: