Free Cyber Security Support for Isle of Man Charities

As part of Charity Fraud Awareness Week, the Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man (CSC), in collaboration with Riela Cyber and CND, will be offering charities a free cyber security consultation and staff awareness training session.

This initiative aims to assist charities that face an elevated risk of cyber-attacks due to the sensitive information they handle, coupled with the typically lower level of cyber maturity in these organisations.

The offer is open to all Isle of Man-registered charities and includes a complimentary 1-hour consultation to assess their current cyber resilience as well as a free staff awareness training session to be held in the New Year.

Kurt Schrauwen, Director at Riela Cyber, emphasised the importance of this programme:

‘Charities are regularly targeted by criminals, with a quarter of charities in the UK experiencing a cyber-attack last year.’

Chief Technology Officer at CND, Jeff Ames, said:

‘Charitable organisations focus on making their funds stretch as far as they can. Any money lost to a cyber-attack is money not going into funding the vital work charities do.’

The consultation will not only assess their current cyber resilience but will also provide advice and guidance.

Charities looking to enhance their cyber security will receive information on accessing products through available Isle of Man Government grant schemes.

Any charities interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can contact the Cyber Security Centre (CSC) via email at cyber@gov.im or call 685557 for more information.