Business reception aims to strengthen Celtic partnership

The Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, hosted a business reception at the DLA Piper offices in Dublin on 22 November 2023.

Representatives from more than 50 Manx and Irish companies gathered as the Chief Minister outlined his commitment to strengthening the Celtic partnership and developing business opportunities between the Isle of Man and Ireland.

The Chief Minister expressed his delight at being in Dublin and sharing the podium with Sean Fleming TD, Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

In his welcome, the Chief Minister outlined his vision for increased business cooperation between the Isle of Man and Ireland in various business sectors. Digital, sustainable finance, eGaming, insurtech and tourism are just some of the areas where the two countries could cooperate with mutual benefit.

Commenting on the event, the Chief Minister said: