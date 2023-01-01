An amnesty on equipment!

We are asking members of the community to return any equipment they are no longer using, so that it can be assessed and reused if possible.

There are over 20,000 products on the market designed to assist older and disabled people. We recognise that there is a lot of this equipment in the community that is now surplus to people’s requirements, and could be returned for re-use by those who need it.

What types of equipment?

Anything that you, or your friends and family, might have been given to support mobility over the years. This could include:

Walking aids (including walking sticks, crutches, four wheeled walkers etc.)

Bath/Shower equipment (including bath hoists, shower stools, commodes etc.)

Specialist seating (including chairs and seating aids)

How to return equipment

If you have any larger pieces of equipment that you wish to be collected, please call +44 1624 693553 and leave a message with your details. A staff member from Manx Care will then call you back to arrange collection.

Alternatively, for smaller pieces of equipment, we’ve set up drop-off points in the following locations, which will be open until the end of the year (and perhaps longer, depending on uptake). For those who are unable to drop off their equipment, we may be able to extend the collection of smaller equipment from homes.

The collection points are:

North – Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital (the equipment shed at the back of the hospital)

South – Equipment Hut at the rear of the Southern Wellbeing Centre, Thie Rosien, Port Erin

East – Community Stores, based at Kirby Estates, Vicarage Road, Douglas

West – Western Wellbeing Centre, opposite the large Shoprite in Peel

If you know of any friends or family members who have equipment that they are no longer using, please encourage them to return these too.

Thank you in advance for your support.