Working together to keep our community fire safe

Tower Insurance have donated 160 smoke detectors to Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service (IOMFRS), as part of an ongoing fire safety partnership.

The smoke detectors will be installed in the homes of some the most vulnerable people within our community.

This free installation is provided as part of the IOMFRS free Home Safety Visits.

During a home safety visit firefighters will look at areas of potential risk within the home, provide advice on the maintenance of smoke alarms and devise an escape plan in the event of fire.

Information is also provided on kitchen hazards, candles, heaters and electric blankets, chimney safety and the safe disposal of smoking materials. IOMFRS also recommend that smoke detectors are tested on a weekly basis.

Home Safety Visits can be booked by anyone, for any type of property. Referrals for a visit can also be made through social services and other third sector support organisations.

Chief Fire Officer, Mark Christian, said:

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank Richard and all the team at Tower Insurance for their continued support. Tower Insurance have been a supportive partner of the Fire & Rescue Service for over 20 years. Devices like these which provide an early indication of a fire within your property can provide vital seconds, allowing people time to evacuate safely and without injury. Smoke detectors save lives.’

Tower Insurance Development Manager, Richard Hulme, said:

‘Tower are pleased to continue being part of this community initiative, providing the alarms which will be used to improve fire safety in Island properties. Any initiative that helps to save lives, possessions or buildings is something that, as a business we wholeheartedly support. If a life is saved or damage to a property is reduced because of one of these alarms, the project is a success. We would like to thank the fire service for their continued support to our Island community.’

Each smoke detector has a self-contained battery that lasts 10 years, after the battery runs out it is advised to throw the detector away and replace with a new detector.

To book an appointment for a free home safety visit, call 647300, Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.