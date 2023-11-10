Walk-in sessions for COVID-19 and Seasonal Flu

The Vaccination Team are holding walk-in sessions for those who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines. Please note that these sessions may be impacted by staffing levels and vaccine stock availability. Manx Care will provide updates on their social media channels (@ManxCare) to keep the public informed of any changes.

The following people are eligible for their vaccinations:

those aged 65 years and older

residents in a care home for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

those aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women

household contacts of people with a suppressed immune system

carers aged 16 and older

If you are currently aged 64 years, but will have turned 65 by 31 March 2024 you are eligible for this programme.

When attending a session, please ensure you can confirm you meet the eligibility criteria.

Eligible members of the public should already have received their vaccination appointment letter. If you think that you are eligible and have not received an appointment letter, you can contact the Vaccination Team by calling 111, or emailing Vaccinations@gov.im. The team are available Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 4:30pm. However, you do not need a booked appointment to attend the below walk-in sessions. If you already have a booked appointment, but would prefer to attend the below walk-in sessions, please come along and we will cancel your booked appointment once you have had your vaccine.

If you are new to the Island, or have not previously had a vaccine on the Isle of Man, please call 111 before you attend a session. This is so the Vaccination Team can ensure that you are registered on the booking system.

Walk-in sessions schedule

The following walk-in sessions will take place at the specified location and time:

Chester Street vaccination Hub in Douglas - 10am to 3pm

Friday 10 November 2023

Tuesday 14 November 2023

Wednesday 15 November 2023

Friday 17 November 2023

Monday 20 November 2023

Tuesday 21 November 2023

Wednesday 22 November 2023

Friday 24 November 2023

Monday 27 November 2023

Tuesday 28 November 2023

Wednesday 29 November 2023

Friday 1 December 2023

Tuesday 5 December 2023

Wednesday 06 December 2023

Friday 8 December 2023

Monday 11 December 2023

Tuesday 12 December 2023

Wednesday 13 December 2023

Thursday 14 December 2023

Friday 15 December 2023

Castletown Civic Hall, Castletown - 10am to 3pm

Thursday 16 November 2023

Thursday 7 December 2023

St Pauls Church Hall, Ramsey - 10am to 3pm

Thursday 23 November 2023

Thursday 30 November 2023

Western Wellbeing Centre, Peel - 10am to 3pm

Saturday 11 November 2023

Saturday 2 December 2023

For more information, please visit the COVID-19 website. If you have any queries about your eligibility, please call 111 (between 9:30am and 4:30pm Monday to Friday) or by emailing Vaccinations@gov.im