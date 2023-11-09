Closure of Isle of Man Immigration seasonal worker route

Notice is given that from 9 November 2023 the ‘Worker (Seasonal) Migrant’ route has closed to new applicants.

This route was introduced in 2022 as a temporary route. It has been closed for a full review of the need for such a route, the requirements, its application and effectiveness.

All other Visa routes, including Worker Migrant, remain unaffected and operational.

Any Worker (Seasonal) Migrant visa applications made prior to 9 November 2023 will continue to be assessed as normal.

All Worker (Seasonal) Migrant visas that have already been issued will continue to be valid until their expiry date, and all existing conditions placed on them remain in place.

Anyone considering applying for a Worker (Seasonal) Migrant confirmation of Employment or Visa is encouraged to look at the requirements of the Worker Migrant route as an alternative.