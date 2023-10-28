Response to letter from Professor Philip Banfield

Dear Professor Banfield

I was surprised to receive your letter of 28 October 2023.

The Isle of Man Government is fully committed to identifying lessons from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and is doing so through a robust, transparent and independent process.

To that end, in November 2021, Tynwald supported and commissioned a fully independent review into the Isle of Man Government’s handling of the pandemic - which is due to report at the end of this year.

This review, led by Kate Brunner KC, has independence of both action and thought and is able to act with complete freedom - entirely unfettered from any obligation to the Isle of Man Government.

Kate Brunner KC is entitled to call for all forms of evidence as needed. You should also be aware that Kate Brunner KC has powers to seek a formal public inquiry, if deemed necessary; and this is clearly outlined in the terms of reference.

In addition, the Isle of Man Government has provided the review with tens of thousands of documents pertaining to meetings, actions and general correspondence that took place during the period from December 2019 to the 1 April 2022. Full verbal and written evidence has additionally been given by many current and previous Government employees and members of the public.

You should also note that the review of the Isle of Man Government’s handling of the Ranson versus Department of Health and Social Care employment case is being conducted independently by Richard Wright KC.

This is also a Tynwald supported and commissioned inquiry and Mr Wright is able to consider new and pre-existing written evidence (published and unpublished) and has the authority to interview witnesses. The Isle of Man Government continues to cooperate fully with Mr Wright and his team – providing full access to relevant records and officials. As far we understand, he will publish his report early in 2024 directly to Tynwald.

The reviews to which you refer are supported and endorsed by the Manx parliament and they have clear terms of reference. Their Chairs act free from political and official interference and the Isle of Man Government is committed to cooperating fully with both inquiries.

I cannot see how your intervention today has any beneficial effect in terms of supporting the interests of healthcare professionals.

I reject the content of your letter in the strongest possible terms.

Yours sincerely

Hon Alfred Cannan MHK

Chief Minister