Know your limits this TT

The road safety campaign for TT 2023 has launched, asking all road users to ‘know your limits’ during the festival fortnight.

The Isle of Man Constabulary has used statistics from TT 2022 to build the campaign, which focusses on riders and drivers not exceeding their limits -whether that’s speed, skill or by drink driving.

In 2022, 46% of all motorcycle collisions on the Island occurred during TT. 67% of those seriously injured from motorcycle collisions in 2022 were visitors to the island, from both UK and further afield.

All road users should be mindful of their speeds, and be aware that some of the usual speed limits may have changed during the festival.

Visitors are also reminded that life continues around the races, urging everyone to take care on all roads as there could be farm, construction or commuter traffic around the bend ahead.

Police partners in Merseyside and Lancashire Police Forces will also be highlighting the campaign on roadside posters on the approach to Liverpool and Heysham ferry terminals.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said:

‘We want everyone to enjoy TT 2023 safely, so we’re urging all motorists to help us keep the roads safe for everyone. We hope the ‘know your limits’ campaign will urge people to keep within their own abilities and the law.’

Chief Constable Russ Foster said:

‘TT 2023 is my very first as Chief Constable of the Isle of Man Constabulary and I’m very much looking forward to an exciting and enjoyable, but more importantly safe event. I’m acutely aware that during the two week period of the TT last year, we dealt with half the number of collisions involving motorcycles which we experienced for the remaining 50 weeks of the year and as such we are asking people to ‘know their limits’.

He continued:

‘Visitors to the Island are unfamiliar with the roads, which can be unforgiving of human error. Through the Isle of Man Road Safety Strategy there is a multi-agency commitment to reduce the number of people killed and serious injured on our roads and as such we are embarking upon this campaign to educate the public and ensure that we have safe roads, safe speeds, safe people and that everyone returns home safely to their loved ones. ‘A successful TT for the Isle of Man Constabulary is about preventing the loss of life. I encourage and welcome people to visit the island and not only enjoy the TT, but all the Isle of Man has to offer.’

Throughout the fortnight, the road safety team will based at the Grandstand as well as visiting Ramsey Sprint and Peel Day. There will also be a presence on the Isle of Man Steam Packet crossings.

The Mountain Road’s one-way system will be in place from 4.30pm on Friday 26 May and will remain one-way until 13 June.

The Isle of Man Constabulary will update their social media channels with the latest road information throughout TT. Facebook users should follow the Isle of Man Constabulary Media Page, and Twitter followers can get updates from @TweetbeatIOM.