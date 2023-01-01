Chief Minister apologises to Dr Rosalind Ranson following employment tribunal

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has today offered his deepest apologies to Dr Rosalind Ranson, former Medical Director of the Department of Health and Social Care.

Making an urgent statement in the House of Keys, the Chief Minister said:

“I express not only my deep regret that Dr Ranson was subjected to such unprofessional and damaging behaviours whilst in post as the Medical Director, but also offer my deepest apologies for the harm she has experienced.”

The Island’s Employment and Equality Tribunal found in May last year that Dr Ranson had been unfairly dismissed from her role as Medical Director, having made protected disclosures. Last week the Tribunal awarded Dr Ranson £3.198 million in compensation.

Recognising that the public should have confidence in how Government conducts itself when facing judicial challenge, the Council of Ministers intends to recommend to Tynwald a further independent assessment of the management of the tribunal process. This would most likely be for an appropriate senior independent legal professional to undertake.

The Chief Minister has already set out a number of measures to improve performance and culture within the Island’s public service. These include:

An external review of the role and responsibilities of Chief Secretary, which has been completed, creating a new role – Chief Executive Officer (Isle of Man Government) – with recruitment under way

An external review into the Office of Human Resources and its effectiveness, with the report due shortly

The creation of a new Operational Performance Board, chaired by the Chief Minister, to strengthen accountability and oversight of the delivery of public services

An update to the Government Code in October 2022 to allow for the appointment of non-executive directors to department boards to strengthen governance and performance

The publication of a new Whistleblowing Policy in October 2022

The launch of the Isle of Man Public Service Integrity Line in September 2022, providing a confidential and anonymous way for public servants to report any major wrongdoings

The creation of a Great Place to Work initiative to reform Government’s culture, with work ongoing.

The Chief Minister said:

“Dr Ranson, in her statement last week, said that the Tribunal ruling must not be the end. I entirely agree. Striving to reach excellence in governance, management, performance and productivity within the public service must be a continuous process.”

Concluding his remarks in the House of Keys, the Chief Minister repeated his apology to Dr Ranson, saying that efforts must and will continue to improve how the public service works as well as striving to nurture and protect Government’s greatest asset; its people.