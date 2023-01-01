Isle of Man prepares to celebrate Coronation

Communities across the Isle of Man will come together this weekend to celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III – Lord of Mann – and Queen Camilla.

Community events

A number of free events are taking place over the three days of official celebrations, including street parties, Biosphere Bee picnics, family fun days, fairs and live screenings of the Coronation. Legislative Buildings in Douglas will be specially lit over the weekend to mark the occasion.

More details on the events being held are available at https://coronation.gov.im/whats-on-locally/.

RAF fly-past

Four Texan T MK1 aircraft are scheduled to flyover Douglas at 5:11 pm on Saturday to mark the Coronation. The aircraft, from RAF Valley’s 72(F) Squadron, are taking part in the flypast over Buckingham Palace. On their return to base, the aircraft will be fly over several locations, including the Isle of Man. The flypast is subject to weather conditions.

Island representation in London

The Lieutenant Governor His Excellency Lieutenant-General Sir John Lorimer and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK will be in London for the Coronation. They will represent the Isle of Man, attending a reception at Buckingham Palace with the King and Queen this evening (Friday) and are invited guests for the Coronation at Westminster Abbey tomorrow (Saturday).

Representatives from the Isle of Man Constabulary, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, the Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance will also be in London.

Police officers PC Louise Kennaugh and DC Richard Hewitt, Leading Firefighter Amber Carridge, Governor’s Cadet Cerys Mudie and St John Ambulance volunteer Eddie Littlewood will line the processional route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Souvenirs for historic occasion

Commemorative stamps and coins have been specially commissioned to mark the Coronation, offering a keepsake or souvenir for the historic occasion, with has constitutional significance for the Isle of Man. More information can be found at www.iompost.com/stamps-coins.