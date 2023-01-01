Climate change: Paris Agreement extended to Isle of Man

A landmark international treaty on climate change has been formally extended to the Isle of Man.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding treaty, agreed by 195 countries to limit the global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees C, above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees.

The move means the Isle of Man’s climate action will contribute to the UK’s commitment to reduce its emissions by at least 68% on 1990 levels, by 2030.

The intention to extend the Paris Agreement to the Isle of Man (and the UK’s other Crown Dependencies) was announced at COP26 in Glasgow by the former Climate Minister Greg Hands, after a full review of the Island’s plans to reach net zero by 2050.

Following a formal request from the Isle of Man’s Chief Minister to the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the letter of extension to the Isle of Man has now been signed by the UK Foreign Secretary and deposited to the United Nations, which finalises the process.

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

‘It is a hugely significant milestone that will see the Isle of Man stand shoulder to shoulder with nearly 200 countries on the serious matter of climate change. ‘The formal ratification by the UK clearly demonstrates how seriously the Isle of Man takes its obligations on climate change and I would like to thank the Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, and the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly for recognising this and affirming and supporting our request.’

UK Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Rt Hon Graham Stuart MP said:

‘I am delighted that the Paris Agreement has now officially been extended to include the Isle of Man. ‘The Isle of Man has demonstrated strong climate ambition, including joining the UK to commit to reaching net zero by 2050. I look forward to working together to achieve our joint climate goals to keep 1.5⁰C within reach.’

The Isle of Man’s application was underpinned by the Climate Change Act 2021, which sets down the ‘net zero by 2050’ target in law and provides a framework for ongoing action.