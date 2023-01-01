Manx Care reminds residents of benefits of pre-paid certificates

Manx Care is reminding Island residents of the benefits of pre-paid certificates for prescriptions (PPC).

Pre-paid certificates reduce the cost of prescription charges, which currently stand at £3.85 per item (or £7.70 per item of elastic hosiery). They allow individuals to cap prescription fees so they know exactly what their prescriptions will cost over a given period, regardless of how many items they need.

All prescriptions are covered under the pre-paid certificate, including those for dental and hospital outpatients.

Pre-paid certificates cost £54 for 12 months, or £19 for four months, and any Isle of Man resident who is over 16 years old (or 19 years old if a full-time student) can apply. This one-off payment allows you unlimited prescription items while your certificate is valid. The cost of the yearly certificate is equivalent to 14 items, so for those with complex health needs or repeat prescriptions, this option may provide good value for money.

There is currently no option to pay this in instalments, but Manx Care is looking into this option.

Those who choose to use a pre-paid certificate should make a note of the expiry date and apply for a renewal in plenty of time, as reminders are not issued.

You can apply online, or a downloadable application form is available. You can also pick up a paper copy of the application form at pharmacies. To receive your certificate, please complete the form and return it by email to fps@gov.im, or by post to Manx Care, Primary Care Services, Crookall House, Demesne Road, Douglas, IM1 3QA.

Before applying for the pre-paid certificate, please check that you are not exempt from prescription costs – exemption information is available here.

Patients collecting prescriptions are asked to show their pre-paid certificate or any exemption certificate at the pharmacy.