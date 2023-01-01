Manx Care’s Memory Clinic receives professional reaccreditation

The Memory Clinic operated by Manx Care’s Older Persons Mental Health Service (OPMHS) has received its reaccreditation from the Memory Services National Accreditation Programme (MSNAP) run by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

The MSNAP accreditation was developed by The Royal College of Psychiatrists Centre for Quality Improvement (CCQI) to support and improve the quality of services for people with memory problems or dementia, and their carers, and engages the professional team in a comprehensive review process through which good practice and high quality care are recognised. This includes both self and peer review involving a broad range of people who access, work in, or come into regular contact with the Memory Service.

This is the sixth occasion that the Memory Service, which operates from the OPMHS base at the Central Community Health Centre on Westmoreland Road in Douglas, has achieved this accreditation, meeting the required standards in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2022. The reaccreditation will last for a period of three years, subject to a satisfactory interim review.

In addition the multi-disciplinary OPMHS team received a commendation for providing a sustainable mental health service. Criteria for this include the ability to demonstrate the work being done to prevent mental illness and ill health, and empowering patients and carers to manage their own mental health and wellbeing. The team includes medics, Consultants, Nurses including those based in the community, Nurse Prescribers, Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and administration colleagues who collectively provide specialist assessment, investigation, diagnosis, treatment and support activities.

Manx Care’s Operational Manager for the Older Persons Mental Health Service, Kelvin Rossiter, commented:

“The Memory Service team members work incredibly hard to deliver an exceptional, patient and carer-focused support network on the Island, and this reaccreditation reflects their hard work, dedication and collaboration. This is especially positive in that they have met the highest professional standards and clinical guidelines despite all of the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic presented to the service.”

Ross Bailey, General Manager of Integrated Mental Health Services, added: