Manx Care publishes its Operating Plan for 2023-2026

Manx Care has published its Operating Plan covering the service years 2023 to 2026.

Manx Care has produced a three-year Operating Plan (formerly referred to as Manx Care’s ‘Required Outcomes Framework’ or ‘ROF’) for the first time in accordance with directions outlined in The Manx Care Act (2021). The document describes its intentions for the 2023-24 financial year, alongside aspirations for the following two financial years after that, subject to available funding. This includes how the organisation will endeavour to deliver against the Mandate, Government’s Island Plan, continue to work with the Heath and Care Transformation Programme to deliver the 26 recommendations made by Sir Jonathan Michael in his review into the future provision of health and social care services on the Island, and how Manx Care will develop improvement plans based on recommendations from the CQC (Care Quality Commission) inspections undertaken in 2022-23.

There are two versions available – one which is the comprehensive document in full, and a shorter ‘easy read’ version. Both documents can be found on Manx Care’s website.

Teresa Cope, Chief Executive of Manx Care, commented:

'The development of a three-year Operating Plan is important for our organisation, our colleagues and members of the public as it describes our aspirations for the future provision of health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man, subject to available funding. It will help to focus attention on the work that is needed to further integrate health and social care delivery, and drive improvements in quality, safety and culture, as we continue to work towards our vision of becoming the best small-island health and care system in the world. I’d like to thank all of our colleagues who have invested a lot of time and effort into the development of our three-year plan.'

Manx Care’s 2023-26 Operating Plan will be laid before Tynwald by the Department of Health and Social Care, alongside a copy of the Mandate to Manx Care.