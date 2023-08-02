Summerland survivors and victims’ relatives invited to 50th anniversary service

The Isle of Man Government is reaching out to survivors and members of victims’ families as the 50th anniversary of the Summerland Fire on 2 August 1973 approaches.

The focus of the commemorations will be a National Service of Remembrance to be held at 4pm on Sunday 30 July at St George’s Church in Douglas.

Open to all, the event will be an opportunity to pay tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘The Summerland Fire resulted in the loss of 50 lives and continues to resonate for survivors and the relatives of those who died. As our island prepares to mark the 50th anniversary, we are inviting those people to get in touch to hear about and discuss how the island intends to commemorate that tragic night. ‘The disaster casts a long shadow both for those who remember it and the generations who have learned about it during the past half-century. The National Service of Remembrance will symbolise a nation’s enduring regret and it’s hoped many of those directly affected will be present from both on and off-island. ‘Even if people are unable to attend in person, or would prefer not to, they are invited to make contact and allow the team to tell them about the event and other tributes.’

To get in touch, email summerland50@gov.im or call +44 1624 685706.

In addition to the National Service of Remembrance, a presentation will be made to the emergency and hospital services on Monday 31 July in recognition of their response to the disaster and supporting those affected.

An online exhibition ‘Remembering Summerland’ created by Manx National Heritage will launch in July and include archive materials, filmed interviews and oral testimonies collected by Culture Vannin.

More information is available at gov.im/summerland50