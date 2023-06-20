Notice of removal of Companies from the Register - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006
Notice of removal of Companies from The Register
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183(3) of the Companies Act 2006, that the names of the under mentioned Companies have been struck off the Register:
- 005457V SANCHO LIMITED
- 005460V ELOQUENCE LIMITED
- 007638V WING LIMITED
- 010268V HIGH BRIDGE MARINE LIMITED
- 017100V VENTURI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
- 017270V G&W IOM Limited
- 018863V Epitique UK Limited
- 018941V Neuramis UK Limited
- 019707V Seven Management Limited
- 019708V Bespoke Services Limited
This 20 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.