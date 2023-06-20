Notice of removal of Companies from the Register - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of removal of Companies from The Register

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183(3) of the Companies Act 2006, that the names of the under mentioned Companies have been struck off the Register:

005457V SANCHO LIMITED

005460V ELOQUENCE LIMITED

007638V WING LIMITED

010268V HIGH BRIDGE MARINE LIMITED

017100V VENTURI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

017270V G&W IOM Limited

018863V Epitique UK Limited

018941V Neuramis UK Limited

019707V Seven Management Limited

019708V Bespoke Services Limited

This 20 June 2023 - Nick Cowell, Companies Registry Manager.