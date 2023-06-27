GPs to attend a Training Session on Tuesday 27 June 2023: routine appointments unavailable

Routine GP appointments will not be available from 1pm to 6pm on the afternoon of Tuesday 27 June as GPs attend their latest session regarding the transformation of Primary Care Services.

Members of the public are being encouraged to choose well, and attend the health and care setting that is appropriate for their condition. For example, the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit in Ramsey can treat a broad range of conditions, Community Pharmacies operate the Minor Ailments Scheme, and some eye conditions can be treated under the Minor Eye Conditions Scheme (MECS) which is currently provided by Specsavers. For dental emergencies patients can access their own dentist or, if you do not have a dentist currently, you can contact the Community Dental Service. There are also a number of options for mental health support. You can find out more about all of these options on our signposting webpages.



Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP. Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

Anyone who thinks they have a life-threatening emergency should phone 999 and ask for the Ambulance Service.