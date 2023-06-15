Chief Minister to attend summit on affordable housing

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK will today (Thursday 15 June 2023) fly to Jersey to attend the 39th summit of the British-Irish Council (BIC) in Jersey which will formally meet on Friday.

Titled ‘Building for the Future: Green and Affordable’ the summit will focus on housing and energy policy and the Chief Minister will join political leaders from Westminster, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Jersey and Guernsey to discuss how these policy areas are being addressed.

The Chief Minister said:

'The challenge of meeting the demand for good quality, affordable housing is by no means unique to the Isle of Man. I welcome the opportunity to discuss the issue with my counterparts in other administrations and explore the different approaches jurisdictions are taking to address the problems of supply and affordability.'

Whilst in Jersey, the Chief Minister is meeting with one the island's housing associations, Andium Homes, to learn more about their operations and business model.