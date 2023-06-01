The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2024

Government House is pleased to announce that the King’s Award for Voluntary Service ('KAVS') for 2024 is opening on 1 June 2023.

Sometimes described as the ‘MBE for Volunteer Groups’, the award is for exceptional groups of volunteers who are making a positive impact in their local community and benefiting others through their work.

Created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II Coronation, it is the highest award given to volunteer groups and is awarded for life. Any volunteer-led group undertaking work in their local community can be nominated; however, they must meet some basic criteria:

Be made up of three or more people

Be based in the UK, Channel Islands or the Isle of Man

Have been in operation for at least three years before nomination

Have over half its volunteers eligible to reside in the UK

Be led by volunteers, not by paid staff

Provide specific and direct benefit to the local community

All nominations must be submitted through the KAVS website. Nominators must be independent from the group and the nomination form must not be written or submitted by a volunteer, employee or trustee or anyone involved with the running of the group. Nominations should be submitted with two letters of support.



Volunteer groups on the Island who have received the award in recent years include Manx Breast Cancer Support Group (2019), Friends of Noble’s Hospital (2011), Southern Befrienders and Live at Home (2010), Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association (2009) and Breast Cancer Now (2008).

His Excellency said:

‘The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is a wonderful way to recognise and celebrate the work of volunteer groups who do so much to improve the lives of everyone in our community. The Isle of Man is very fortunate to have some great volunteer groups, so I hope that members of the public will show their support by submitting nominations.’

Further information, including eligibility requirements can be found on the KAVS website.