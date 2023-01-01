Manx Care to hold second Open Day and Annual Public Meeting

Manx Care will hold its second public Open Day and APM (Annual Public Meeting) this summer.

The event, on Tuesday 4 July, will primarily be an informal drop-in event where members of the public can visit stalls to meet the teams at the forefront of delivering care. It is being held at Vagabonds Rugby Club on the Noble’s Hospital site in Strang, and will take place between 3pm and 7pm, with the sit-down APM and presentation between 5:30pm and 6:30pm.

Visitors will be encouraged to find out more about the organisation’s plans for the future delivery of health and statutory social care services on the Isle of Man. During the event, members of the public will be able to see highlights of Manx Care’s achievements over the past year, as well as the challenges it has faced, via a short documentary.

There will be an opportunity to meet with teams from Care Groups and services across Manx Care, as well as some of the departments with whom we work closely in other areas of Government, and some organisations in the Third Sector locally. The list of exhibitors from Manx Care’s Care Groups and services includes:

The Manx Care Board

Integrated Primary and Community Care Services

Integrated Diagnostics and Cancer Services

Medicine, Urgent Care and Ambulance Services

Surgery, Theatres, Critical Care and Anaesthetics

Integrated Mental Health Services

Social Care Services and Safeguarding

Integrated Women’s, Children’s and Families Services

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service – MCALS

Patient Transfers and Tertiary Care

Our Practice Development Team, and the Nurse Education Team from Keyll Darree

Infection Prevention and Control

To complement to the informal nature of the Open Day, there will also be a more formal sit-down presentation and Q&A session with members of Manx Care’s Board. Keynote speeches will be given, including one from the Children and Families Team within Integrated Social Care Services, the Cancer Services team, and another from Manx Care’s Northern Wellbeing Partnership Team.

This year there will be an emphasis on family activities in order to encourage younger members of the community to engage with health and social care services, as well as the Island’s broader emergency services teams, especially as it will be a bank holiday for many the next day. Some of the family fun activities on offer will include:

Interactive displays for people to get involved in provided by Isle of Man Ambulance Service, for example CPR demonstrations

Meeting the dogs who are part of the Isle of Man Search and Rescue Dogs Association team

Displays from our colleagues in the Police and Fire Service locally (details to be confirmed nearer the time)

Giant inflatables and games

Face painting and hair braiding

A treasure hunt

An ice cream van

