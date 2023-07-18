National Service of Remembrance to mark 50th anniversary of the Summerland fire

A National Service of Remembrance will be held this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summerland disaster.

It will take place at 4pm on Sunday 30 July at St George’s Church in Douglas and presents the opportunity to pay tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire.

The event is open to the public who are welcome and encouraged to join proceedings.

Officers have been in touch with a number of survivors and victims’ relatives in recent weeks. Some will be visiting the Island to be present at Sunday’s anniversary service in addition to other events taking place to mark the 50th anniversary, which falls on Wednesday 2 August.

A Book of Commemoration has been created to mark the occasion, containing the names of the 50 people who died. Attendees on Sunday will be invited to view the book following the service and use a dedicated section to record their tributes and memories.

Led by the Venerable Irene Cowell, Archdeacon of Man, Sunday’s service will be attended by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, the Chief Minister, Government Ministers and Tynwald Members, and the Mayor of Douglas and Douglas Councillors.

They will be joined by the Chief Constable and retired police officers, the Chief Fire Officer and retired fire officers, and representatives from local churches, the Ambulance Service, Coastguard, Red Cross, St John Ambulance, Civil Defence and the Island’s local authorities.

Those unable to attend the service can follow proceedings online as they happen on a live stream hosted by St George’s Church, which will be available to view via YouTube and gov.im/summerland50

It will remain available to view after the event on the Isle of Man Government Youtube channel.

The service will also be broadcast live on Sunday afternoon by Manx Radio on AM, DAB and at manxradio.com

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK delivered a statement to Tynwald on Tuesday 18 July, during which he apologised on behalf of the Isle of Man Government for ‘the pain and suffering felt by everyone affected’ by the Summerland fire.

Referring to the National Service of Remembrance, he added:

‘We have invited survivors, relatives of victims, those bereaved by the tragedy and members of our emergency and health services past and present. I am pleased that many are planning to attend, and it is my sincere hope that the act of coming together for a common cause will be a comfort. ‘The service is open to all, and I hope many members of the Manx public will attend. However much or little you know about Summerland; the unique circumstances of the commemoration service will make it a poignant and special occasion. It is an opportunity for all of us to pay a respectful tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire. ‘A book of remembrance has been commissioned for the occasion in which people are invited to record their memories and tributes. This will be in St George’s Church at the service and kept there safely, as a legacy of our anniversary commemorations. ‘I look forward to welcoming people who may never have visited the Island before but who will find comfort in attending. Many others, I’m sure, will follow the service live online and on the radio.’

The Chief Minister will attend Douglas Borough Council’s Service of Remembrance for the Summerland disaster on the 50th anniversary on Wednesday 2 August. The event is being held at the Kaye Memorial Garden in Douglas, starting at 7pm.