Chief Minister apologises for the pain and suffering caused by Summerland fire

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK today apologised on behalf of the Isle of Man Government for ‘the pain and suffering felt by everyone affected’ by the Summerland fire ahead of the 50th anniversary of the disaster on Wednesday 2 August.

Delivering a statement to Members at the July sitting of Tynwald, the Chief Minister said:

‘I have heard, first-hand, how those affected endure ongoing physical and mental pain caused by the events of that night. I am aware that feelings of loss and anger caused by what happened half a century ago often do not fade or diminish as the years pass. ‘The images of the inferno are not something one can easily forget. They are part of our national consciousness. They are deeply ingrained in our culture, our community, and it is vital that we acknowledge and remember that.’

Referring to the Commission of Inquiry, set up in October 1973 to investigate the causes of and response to the fire, the Chief Minister said:

‘It is clear Mr President that there were inadequacies, failings and lapses identified by the Commission, and that had matters been addressed differently, some of the loss of life at Summerland may have been prevented. ‘The causes and contributing factors are individually serious. Collectively they resulted in a tragedy. ‘I am sorry. Sorry for the pain and suffering felt by everyone affected by the fire and sorry for the failings that could have prevented such a tragedy.’

Read the full statement at gov.im/summerland50

National Service of Remembrance

The Isle of Man Government will be holding a National Service of Remembrance on Sunday 30 July at St George’s Church in Douglas to mark the 50th anniversary. The service is open to all, and will be an opportunity to pay tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire.

The Isle of Man Government continues to reach out to survivors and victims’ relatives who may wish to attend or be involved. To get in touch, email summerland50@gov.im or call 01624 685706.

If people are unable to attend in person, or would prefer not to, they are still invited to make contact and allow the team to tell them about the event and other tributes.

Emergency services and hospital staff formally recognised

Islanders drawn into the tragedy will be formally recognised at a separate ceremony on Monday 31 July at Government Offices in Douglas. Presentations will be made to the emergency services and hospital staff for their response to the Summerland fire and its aftermath.

Listen to first-hand accounts in new online exhibition

Summerland Remembered has been created by Culture Vannin to foster greater understanding of the tragedy which claimed 50 lives, seriously injured 100 and left many others who survived with long-lasting effects.

The rich and permanent resource includes conversations with survivors, the bereaved, firefighters, nurses, police officers, visitors, witnesses, entertainers, employees and more.

Summerland Remembered is available on the Culture Vannin website: https://culturevannin.im/resources/summerland-remembered-768053/