List of Companies for which a Notice has been issued under section 273B (1) of the Companies Act 1931

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for Restoration

Pursuant to Section 273b(I) of The Companies Act 1931

129168C – MANX REFRESHMENTS (IOM) LIMITED

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above company has applied for Restoration under the provisions of Section 273b(I) of The Companies Act 1931.