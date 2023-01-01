Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

011257V MAINSAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED

014378V DAKEN LTD

014385V MAKEN LTD

014387V RAKEN LTD

014388V SIKEN LTD

018044V SHIMSHON PROPERTIES LIMITED

018437V HONIKURA CORPORATION

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

This 14th day July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.