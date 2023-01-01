Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

002495C Delamere Estates Limited

007667C Anda Construction Limited

120028C STAWARD LIMITED

121603C TOBE LIMITED

125444C MAL'S BUTCHERS LIMITED

128072C PORTWAY STREET PROPERTIES LIMITED

130918C PIZZANISTA LIMITED

133951C BLOSSOM VITAMINS LIMITED

134151C ISLE OF MAN ESPORTS ASSOCIATION LIMITED

135816C Viking Ventures Limited

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This day 14th day of July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.