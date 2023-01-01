Covid-19 Coronavirus

Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

002495C        Delamere Estates Limited

007667C        Anda Construction Limited

120028C        STAWARD LIMITED

121603C        TOBE LIMITED

125444C        MAL'S BUTCHERS LIMITED

128072C        PORTWAY STREET PROPERTIES LIMITED

130918C        PIZZANISTA LIMITED

133951C        BLOSSOM VITAMINS LIMITED

134151C        ISLE OF MAN ESPORTS ASSOCIATION LIMITED

135816C        Viking Ventures Limited 

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

This day 14th day of July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

