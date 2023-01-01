Applications for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
002495C Delamere Estates Limited
007667C Anda Construction Limited
120028C STAWARD LIMITED
121603C TOBE LIMITED
125444C MAL'S BUTCHERS LIMITED
128072C PORTWAY STREET PROPERTIES LIMITED
130918C PIZZANISTA LIMITED
133951C BLOSSOM VITAMINS LIMITED
134151C ISLE OF MAN ESPORTS ASSOCIATION LIMITED
135816C Viking Ventures Limited
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
This day 14th day of July 2023 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.