Support available following incident on 11 July 2023

Following an incident at the Southern 100 yesterday (11 July 2023), Manx Care, the Civil Defence and the Police will have a presence at Castletown Civic Centre today (12 July) to provide help and support to those who have been affected.

Sometimes following a serious or traumatic incident, we may find ourselves experiencing feelings of anxiety, sadness, difficulty concentrating and uneasiness. These feelings are completely normal and there are people and services here to support you through these. If you feel like you would like some extra support or a listening ear, there are services available to you right now.

Kooth and QWELL: If you would like immediate support with your mental health, you can access this via online counselling services in the form of QWELL and Kooth. Trained mental health experts will speak to you in real-time via live chat - so if you feel like you could benefit from this, you can access these today via www.qwell.io, www.kooth.com/ (QWELL is for adults and Kooth is for young people aged 11-17 years).

Samaritans are available to listen 24/7 – you can contact them via telephone on 116123 (free) or via email on jo@samaritans.org. You won’t necessarily be speaking to someone on the Island, and it’s totally anonymous.

If you would like to learn more about mental health and PTSD, the following links may be useful: