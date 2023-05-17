Manx Care announces Non-Executive Director appointments

Manx Care has announced the appointment to its board of Dr Charlie (Charlotte) Orton Ph.D. and Kate Lancaster as Non-Executive Directors.

Dr Charlie Orton is currently the CEO of UK SMART Recovery, a charity organisation that delivers training in the SMART Recovery 4-point Programme. Charlie has also been a Special Projects Lead for Liverpool Health Partners and has experience working in primary, secondary and tertiary care in the NHS and academia for England.

Charlie is a clinical researcher by background and has worked at Alder Hey Paediatric Clinical Research Facility as a Business Manager and as a Local Research Network Manager with Medicines for Children.

Kate Lancaster is an experienced Non-Executive Director, with 20 years at Board level, and is currently the Chief Executive of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. Kate is also a Non-Executive Director for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Academic Health Science Network and, until recently, she was a Trustee of Magpas, the Air Ambulance Charity.

Kate has extensive experience of collaboration and organisational leadership within complex establishments and has familial ties to the Island. She is looking forward spending more time on Island with her family when she takes up her role with Manx Care.

Sarah Pinch, Interim Chair of Manx Care, said:

‘I am thrilled to welcome both Charlie and Kate to the Manx Care Board. The breadth and depth of experience they bring will undoubtedly benefit Manx Care, our staff, service users and patients. They have already contributed to our Board and strengthen our governance arrangements.’

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, said:

‘On behalf of Manx Care, I am delighted to welcome Charlie and Kate to our Board. They both bring exceptional knowledge and expertise and we are excited to have them join us. I am confident that the skills, experience and diversity they bring will further enhance the Board’s ability to support and oversee the delivery of our strategy.’

The appointments were effective from 17 May 2023.