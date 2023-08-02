Chief Minister to deliver Tynwald statement to mark 50th anniversary of Summerland disaster

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK will make a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summerland Fire at this month’s sitting of Tynwald on Tuesday 18 July.

Notice of the statement has today been published on the Tynwald Register of Business.

The Chief Minister said:

‘The 50th anniversary is a milestone that must be appropriately observed. We have a duty to acknowledge the events of that night and its enduring effects, and to provide younger generations with a meaningful perspective.’

The sitting and statement will precede the Isle of Man Government’s National Service of Remembrance to be held on Sunday 30 July at St George’s Church in Douglas.

Open to all, the event will be an opportunity to pay tribute to those who died, survived or responded to the fire. The Isle of Man Government is reaching out to survivors and victims’ relatives who may wish to attend or be involved.

To get in touch, email summerland50@gov.im or call 01624 685706.

If people are unable to attend in person, or would prefer not to, they are still invited to make contact and allow the team to tell them about the event and other tributes.

More information about the service and other events is available at gov.im/summerland50