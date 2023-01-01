Consultation on assisted dying – clarification statement from Cabinet Office

The current consultation on assisted dying on consult.gov.im relates to a Private Members’ Bill put forward by Dr Alex Allinson MHK. Leave to introduce the Bill was given by the House of Keys on the 14 June 2022.

A Private Members’ Bill does not form part of the Government’s legislative programme. Such proposed legislation is a matter for the promoter of the Bill and the branches of Tynwald as a parliamentary matter. It is therefore not developed or endorsed by the Isle of Man Government and is a matter for members of Tynwald, both at a policy and legislative level.

As a Private Members’ Bill, the consultation is not subject to the approach for Government Departments laid out in Isle of Man Government Public Engagement and Consultation Principles.

As a Private Members’ Bill, the content of the consultation is a matter for the member in charge, in this case Dr Allinson MHK. As such the Cabinet Office is unable to assist with any queries and these should be directed to:

Office of the Clerk of Tynwald

Telephone: +44 1624 685500

Email: privatemembersbill@tynwald.org.im

Tynwald Standing Orders as to the passage of legislation through the branches, including Private Members’ Bills is available on the Tynwald website.