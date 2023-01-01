Labour market report: December 2022

The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office, shows the number of people registered unemployed was 292 for December 2022.

The figure increased by 15 persons from the previous month (November 2022), and has increased by 1 person compared to the same month last year (December 2021).

The unemployment rate for December 2022 is 0.7%, which is an increase of 0.1% on the previous month.

Read a summary and download the full labour market report at the unemployment page.

