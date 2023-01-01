Update on Manx Care’s ME/CFS and Long Covid Service

Manx Care’s new ME/CFS (Myalgia Encephalomyelitis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) and Long Covid Service is now accepting GP referrals.

Since its formation, Manx Care has collaborated closely with patient groups and charities to develop an enhanced service, to meet the needs of people living with ME/CFS and a growing number of people with Long Covid. There are approximately 350 adults with ME/CFS and 1,000+ adults with Long Covid on the Island.

The service, which is in its “soft launch” phase, now has colleagues in post and is open to referrals from GPs across the Island. There will be a waiting list for treatment as several elements are finalised (such as finalising key recruitment and implementation of supporting IT systems), but the professional service team will be reaching out to all new referrals in the meantime.

The Project Group (made up of a GP Clinical Lead, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Allied Health Professionals and charity support representatives) and Project Board have spent a number of months reviewing the future needs of Island residents, using feedback from recent Listening Events. The main aim is to design and deliver a service that is fit for purpose and sustainable over the long-term, where the team can help service users to recover or live well with ME/CFS and/or Long Covid.

The clinical team are planning to run an engagement session for people who have been referred since the service opened, in the New Year. This session will provide some insight into the assessment process, treatment pathways and will provide some signposting around resources available now. Formal assessment and treatment is expected to start in February.

Oliver Radford, Manx Care’s Director of Operations, commented: