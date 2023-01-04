Powers in new Domestic Abuse Act will help keep people safe

The Domestic Abuse Act 2020 officially comes into force on 4 January 2023, providing better protections for victims from all forms of abuse.

Anyone can be a victim of domestic abuse, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, socio-economic status, sexuality or background.

The Domestic Abuse Act 2020 makes more than just physical abuse an offence, it creates new offences for financial abuse, mental abuse and coercive or controlling behaviour.

It has also given the police and courts the legal powers to remove a perpetrator from an abusive environment by using Domestic Abuse Protection Notices (DAPNs) and Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs).

DAPNs can be issued on the spot by the Police if there is an immediate welfare concern, or a DAPO can be granted by the courts to protect victims and survivors of abuse on a longer term basis.

The work to support the implementation of the Act continues with staff training and the development of guidance taking place throughout the New Year.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said:

‘This is a really important step towards providing the legal protections and support for victims and survivors of abuse. There is still a lot of work to do in 2023 to ensure that we’re providing all of the services that we can, but I hope that this will give more women and men the confidence to come forward if they are experiencing any of the forms of domestic abuse.’

An updated implementation plan sets out the timescales for all parts of the Act coming into force and the work being done to support the change. Agencies and practitioners across the Isle of Man will also be supplied with guidance and resources to ensure that we are all working together to support survivors of abuse.

More information can be found on the Domestic Abuse webpage.