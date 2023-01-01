Covid-19 Coronavirus

Manx Care colleagues celebrate at their inaugural colleague award ceremony

Yesterday

Employees of Manx Care are celebrating after being recognised for their dedication at the organisation's first ever formal colleague award ceremony.

The inaugural Care Awards event saw ten individuals and teams receive prizes for their work across a broad range of categories. In total, 32 individuals and colleagues were shortlisted for awards in recognition of their contribution to Manx Care, its patients and service users across the last year. In addition, four of the five newly qualified Ambulance Emergency Care Assistants received their graduation certificates following completion of their on-Island training programme designed to support the development of home-grown health and care workers.

One hundred and eighty guests attended the recent 'glitz and glam' themed event at The Empress Hotel in Douglas, which was only made possible thanks to the support of a number of corporate sponsors. Their support meant that not one penny of taxpayer money was spent on the function. His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE and his wife, Lady Philippa Lorimer MBE, were guests of honour, with Lady Lorimer giving a keynote speech on her time as Commanding Officer of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry charity.

Manx Care's Chief Executive, Teresa Cope, commented: "Establishing a formal Care Awards event has been an ambition of the Board since Manx Care began operating in shadow form, and I'm so pleased that we have seen this become a reality. Our event gave us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the exceptional achievements made by our colleagues across the entirety of Manx Care, and recognise the difference they make to the lives of their patients, service users, carers, family members and our Island community, often at times of extreme vulnerability.

"Our event was only made possible thanks to the support of a number of corporate sponsors who were able to join us on the evening and see for themselves the hard work and dedication of our colleagues. I'd like to thank them again for their time and support for our colleague recognition agenda.
"It was a fantastic evening which people are still talking about now, and I'm truly honoured to lead such a wonderful group of colleagues."

By category, the winners and runners up are:

The Tooms Building Contractors Ltd Award for Quality and Safety 

WINNER:

  • Operating Department (OD) Team – Noble’s Hospital 

RUNNERS-UP:

  • Practice Development Team – development of the Preceptorship Programme
  • Make Ready Team, Isle of Man Ambulance Service
  • Drug and Alcohol Team, Integrated Mental Health Services  

The Synaptik Award for Championing Innovation 

WINNER:

  • SmartPage implementation (Dr. Gregor Peden and Rebecca Erani)  

RUNNERS-UP:

  • Prosthetics and Orthotics Team, Primary and Community Care
  • Alex Lambie and Jenny Collister, Experts by Experience Co-Leads (Community Mental Health Service for Adults) 

The Greenlight Television Award for Driving Integration of Care 

WINNER:

  • Clatterbridge @ Noble’s Partnership Development Team 

RUNNERS-UP:

  • The Wellbeing Partnership Team
  • Manx Care’s Safeguarding Team 

The Exceed Business Services Award for Inspiring Leadership 

WINNER:

  • Liz Lillis-Ingram – Manager, Thie Bee Retail 

RUNNERS-UP:

  • Mark Cox – General Manager, Medicine, Urgent Care and Ambulance
  • Terri Banks – Head of Safeguarding
  • Dr. Fanwell Mamvura – Consultant in Acute Medicine 

The TopCare Nursing Award for Community Impact 

WINNER:

  • Recovery College Isle of Man (RCM) 

RUNNERS-UP:

  • Community Dental Service
  • Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS)
  • Adult Learning Disabilities Team, Social Care 

The Edgewater Associates Award for Financial Health 

WINNER:

  • Primary and Community Care Medicines Optimisation Team, led by Maria Bell 

RUNNERS-UP:

  • Frailty Unit development (Dr. Duncan Gerry and Mark Young)
  • Integrated Primary and Community Care Senior Leadership Team
  • Mental Health service repatriation initiative 

The Karsons Pharmacy Award for Manx Care’s Unsung Hero 

WINNER:

  • Laundry Services Team, Noble’s Hospital  

RUNNERS-UP:

  • Pheric Joughin – Nurse, Infection Prevention and Control Team
  • David Karran – Manx Care Service Lead in the Department of Infrastructure Estates Team 

The Aston International Award for Manx Care’s People’s Champion 

WINNER:

  • Marianne Gadsby – Social Work Assistant, Adult Social Care 

RUNNERS-UP:

  • Lee Derbyshire – Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Minor Ambulatory Care Unit (Emergency Department) and Lead Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS)
  • Dr. Fanwell Mamvura – Consultant in Acute Medicine
  • Helen Mylchreest – Breast Clinical Nurse Specialist
  • Jenny Collister – Community Support Worker and Experts by Experience Co-Lead (Community Mental Health Service for Adults) 

The Manx Telecom Group Award for the CEO’s Outstanding Achievement   

WINNER:

  • Annmarie Cubbon – General Manager, Integrated Primary and Community Care    

The Lloyds Bank International Award for the Chairman’s Outstanding Achievement 

WINNER:

  • Will Bellamy – Head, Isle of Man Ambulance Service     

Overview of sponsors

Headline sponsors:

  • Aston International, sponsoring The People’s Champion Award
  • Toombs Building Contractors Ltd, sponsoring The Quality and Safety Award
  • Synaptik, sponsoring the award for Championing Innovation
  • Greenlight Television, sponsoring the award for Driving Integration of Care
  • Exceed Business Services, sponsoring The Inspiring Leadership Award
  • Top Care Nursing Agency Isle of Man, sponsoring The Community Impact Award
  • Edgewater Associates, sponsoring the award for Financial Health
  • Karsons Pharmacy, sponsoring The Unsung Hero Award
  • Manx Telecom Group, sponsoring the award for the CEO’s Outstanding Achievement
  • Lloyds Bank International, sponsoring The Chairman’s Outstanding Achievement Award 

In addition, a number of other companies supported the event, including:

  • BHW Print Group
  • Ontex UK
  • Isle of Man Creamery
  • The King’s Spa
  • Elaine’s Flowers
  • Agrimark
  • MannVend
  • KC Foods
  • H.W.C Commercial Catering Equipment

Issued By

Back to top