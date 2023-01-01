Manx Care colleagues celebrate at their inaugural colleague award ceremony

Employees of Manx Care are celebrating after being recognised for their dedication at the organisation's first ever formal colleague award ceremony.

The inaugural Care Awards event saw ten individuals and teams receive prizes for their work across a broad range of categories. In total, 32 individuals and colleagues were shortlisted for awards in recognition of their contribution to Manx Care, its patients and service users across the last year. In addition, four of the five newly qualified Ambulance Emergency Care Assistants received their graduation certificates following completion of their on-Island training programme designed to support the development of home-grown health and care workers.

One hundred and eighty guests attended the recent 'glitz and glam' themed event at The Empress Hotel in Douglas, which was only made possible thanks to the support of a number of corporate sponsors. Their support meant that not one penny of taxpayer money was spent on the function. His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE and his wife, Lady Philippa Lorimer MBE, were guests of honour, with Lady Lorimer giving a keynote speech on her time as Commanding Officer of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry charity.

Manx Care's Chief Executive, Teresa Cope, commented: "Establishing a formal Care Awards event has been an ambition of the Board since Manx Care began operating in shadow form, and I'm so pleased that we have seen this become a reality. Our event gave us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the exceptional achievements made by our colleagues across the entirety of Manx Care, and recognise the difference they make to the lives of their patients, service users, carers, family members and our Island community, often at times of extreme vulnerability.

"Our event was only made possible thanks to the support of a number of corporate sponsors who were able to join us on the evening and see for themselves the hard work and dedication of our colleagues. I'd like to thank them again for their time and support for our colleague recognition agenda.

"It was a fantastic evening which people are still talking about now, and I'm truly honoured to lead such a wonderful group of colleagues."