Manx Care colleagues celebrate at their inaugural colleague award ceremony

By category, the winners and runners up are:
The Tooms Building Contractors Ltd Award for Quality and Safety
WINNER:
- Operating Department (OD) Team – Noble’s Hospital
RUNNERS-UP:
- Practice Development Team – development of the Preceptorship Programme
- Make Ready Team, Isle of Man Ambulance Service
- Drug and Alcohol Team, Integrated Mental Health Services
The Synaptik Award for Championing Innovation
WINNER:
- SmartPage implementation (Dr. Gregor Peden and Rebecca Erani)
RUNNERS-UP:
- Prosthetics and Orthotics Team, Primary and Community Care
- Alex Lambie and Jenny Collister, Experts by Experience Co-Leads (Community Mental Health Service for Adults)
The Greenlight Television Award for Driving Integration of Care
WINNER:
- Clatterbridge @ Noble’s Partnership Development Team
RUNNERS-UP:
- The Wellbeing Partnership Team
- Manx Care’s Safeguarding Team
The Exceed Business Services Award for Inspiring Leadership
WINNER:
- Liz Lillis-Ingram – Manager, Thie Bee Retail
RUNNERS-UP:
- Mark Cox – General Manager, Medicine, Urgent Care and Ambulance
- Terri Banks – Head of Safeguarding
- Dr. Fanwell Mamvura – Consultant in Acute Medicine
The TopCare Nursing Award for Community Impact
WINNER:
- Recovery College Isle of Man (RCM)
RUNNERS-UP:
- Community Dental Service
- Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS)
- Adult Learning Disabilities Team, Social Care
The Edgewater Associates Award for Financial Health
WINNER:
- Primary and Community Care Medicines Optimisation Team, led by Maria Bell
RUNNERS-UP:
- Frailty Unit development (Dr. Duncan Gerry and Mark Young)
- Integrated Primary and Community Care Senior Leadership Team
- Mental Health service repatriation initiative
The Karsons Pharmacy Award for Manx Care’s Unsung Hero
WINNER:
- Laundry Services Team, Noble’s Hospital
RUNNERS-UP:
- Pheric Joughin – Nurse, Infection Prevention and Control Team
- David Karran – Manx Care Service Lead in the Department of Infrastructure Estates Team
The Aston International Award for Manx Care’s People’s Champion
WINNER:
- Marianne Gadsby – Social Work Assistant, Adult Social Care
RUNNERS-UP:
- Lee Derbyshire – Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Minor Ambulatory Care Unit (Emergency Department) and Lead Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS)
- Dr. Fanwell Mamvura – Consultant in Acute Medicine
- Helen Mylchreest – Breast Clinical Nurse Specialist
- Jenny Collister – Community Support Worker and Experts by Experience Co-Lead (Community Mental Health Service for Adults)
The Manx Telecom Group Award for the CEO’s Outstanding Achievement
WINNER:
- Annmarie Cubbon – General Manager, Integrated Primary and Community Care
The Lloyds Bank International Award for the Chairman’s Outstanding Achievement
WINNER:
- Will Bellamy – Head, Isle of Man Ambulance Service
Overview of sponsors
Headline sponsors:
- Aston International, sponsoring The People’s Champion Award
- Toombs Building Contractors Ltd, sponsoring The Quality and Safety Award
- Synaptik, sponsoring the award for Championing Innovation
- Greenlight Television, sponsoring the award for Driving Integration of Care
- Exceed Business Services, sponsoring The Inspiring Leadership Award
- Top Care Nursing Agency Isle of Man, sponsoring The Community Impact Award
- Edgewater Associates, sponsoring the award for Financial Health
- Karsons Pharmacy, sponsoring The Unsung Hero Award
- Manx Telecom Group, sponsoring the award for the CEO’s Outstanding Achievement
- Lloyds Bank International, sponsoring The Chairman’s Outstanding Achievement Award
In addition, a number of other companies supported the event, including:
- BHW Print Group
- Ontex UK
- Isle of Man Creamery
- The King’s Spa
- Elaine’s Flowers
- Agrimark
- MannVend
- KC Foods
- H.W.C Commercial Catering Equipment