Labour market report: January 2023

The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office, shows that 297 people were registered as unemployed in January 2023.

The figure increased by 5 persons from the previous month (December 2022), and has increased by 12 people compared to the same month last year (January 2022).

The unemployment rate for January 2023 is 0.7%, remaining the same as the previous month.

Read a summary and download the full report on the Statistics Isle of Man Unemployment webpage.

Labour markets figures are among the range of information available to view on the Isle of Man Government’s Economic Dashboard.