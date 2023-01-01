Island to mark one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine

A minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Friday 24 February to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The conflict has seen millions forced to flee their homes, with thousands of people thought to have lost their lives.

Legislative Buildings in Douglas, the home of the Island’s democracy, will be lit yellow and blue – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

“The Isle of Man continues to play its part – however small – in supporting the people of Ukraine, following Russia’s illegal and barbaric invasion almost one year ago. “In that time we have implemented sanctions against the Russian Federation, donated half a million pounds in aid to support those fleeing the conflict, and for the first time the Island has opened its arms and borders to refugees, providing a safe haven through our Homes for Ukraine Scheme. “The response of the Manx people has been truly inspiring, with donations, offers of accommodation, and practical support from charities and volunteers. “I invite the Island to come together on Friday for a national moment of reflection. It is an opportunity to demonstrate our continued solidarity and support, and to pay tribute to the people of Ukraine for their resilience and courage.”

The Chief Minister continued: